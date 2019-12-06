Progress, prosperity of people of Sindh amongst top priorities of govt: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the progress and prosperity of the people of Sindh was amongst top priorities of the government and all possible steps would be taken in that regard

He was talking to a delegation of the government allied parties from Sindh, which called on him here. The delegation was led by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

The meeting discussed progress on the ongoing social welfare and development projects in Sindh province.

The delegates informed the prime minister about the difficulties they faced in implementation of the roadmap for the development and prosperity of the people of Sindh.

The meeting agreed on appointing focal persons in the Federal ministries regarding resolving the issues relating to Sindh.

The prime minister said the basic agenda of the PTI government was eradication of corruption.

He reiterated that corruption would not be tolerated at any cost because it [corruption] had deprived the country of development and prosperity.

He said the process of accountability across the board would be continued uninterrupted in the entire country.

The meeting was attended by Kishwar Zuhra, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Faisal Sabzwari, Khwaja Izharul Hassan, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Hameed ul Zafar and Muhammad Rashid ul Khilji of Mutahhida Quami Movement and Dr Fahmida Mirza, Ghous Baksh Mahar, Arbab Ghulam Raheem, Murtaza Jatoi, Ayaz Palejo, Safdar Abbasi, Zulfikar Mirza and Ali Gohar of Grand Democratic Alliance.

From PTI's side Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Haider Zaidi, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Naeem ul Haq, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Khurram Sher Zaman, Amir Baksh Bhutto, Jai Parkash Akrani, Ashraf Qureshi, Ali Junejo and Hasnain Mirza attended the meeting.