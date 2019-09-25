Progress, prosperity to usher in coming 4 years: Minister

Punjab Minister for Information and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said the government was resolving heaps of problems and debt burden which it received in inheritance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Information and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said the government was resolving heaps of problems and debt burden which it received in inheritance.

He expressed these views while holding an open court and talking to the media representatives at Dera New Mozang here.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that with the grace and help of Allah Almighty progress and prosperity would usher in coming four years and work on solid basis was being carried out in order to alleviate the problems and difficulties of common man.

The PTI government was working day-in and day-out so as to resolve masses problems, he added.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI led government intends to bestow solid foundations to the country and likewise deviating from traditional mode, PTI government was introducing long term policies for the eradication of corruption.

He said that few elements were busy in their negative propaganda in order to achieve their vested political objectives. People were fully aware how come PML-N and PPP played havoc with the country in their respective tenures. How mercilessly they looted the national exchequer and showered favours on their blue-eyed, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise of holding accountability during his election campaign before the nation and indiscriminate and across the board accountability was being ensured, he remarked.

The Minister said that deliberate rumors were being spread about accountability process. PML-N and PPP were reaping what they have sowed during their previous tenures and would have to return each and every single penny of looted national money, he added.

He said that opposition was feeling the pain of being deprived of governance but they would have to wait for four more years to get public mandate.

Mian Aslam Iqbal listened to different public complaints relating to police and different departments in the open court. He also assured that prevailing conditions of dengue disease would soon be overcome.

He also appealed to the general public to keep their environment neat and clean and should also lend a helping hand to the government to preempt the growth of dengue.

He said the Punjab government was fully vibrant under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and was also utilizing all possible resources to deal with dengue disease.

On issuing directions with regard to complaints of the public, the Minister said that it is the basic right of every citizen to get their due problems resolved and government officers should act promptly in order to redress the grievances of common man so that they should not face any distress and difficulty.

A large number of visitors also appreciated holding an open court and thanked the Minister Aslam Iqbal for taking personal and keen interest in resolving their problems.