Progress Review Meeting Held
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A detailed review of ongoing and new schemes across various departments
in the district was conducted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner
Muhammad Waseem.
During the meeting, Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yaseen informed that work was in
progress on 329 schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 6.55 billion.
He elaborated that out of the allocated funds for the current year, Rs 520 million has been released
for the Prime Minister’s Development Program and the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem emphasized the importance of using high-quality
materials and ensuring timely completion of schemes.
The meeting was attended by heads of the district construction departments.
