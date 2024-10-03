Progress review meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A detailed review of ongoing and new schemes across various departments

in the district was conducted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Waseem.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yaseen informed that work was in

progress on 329 schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 6.55 billion.

He elaborated that out of the allocated funds for the current year, Rs 520 million has been released

for the Prime Minister’s Development Program and the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem emphasized the importance of using high-quality

materials and ensuring timely completion of schemes.

The meeting was attended by heads of the district construction departments.