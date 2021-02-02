UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Progress Review Meeting Of Anti Encroachment Drive Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Progress review meeting of anti encroachment drive held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed has issued directions to the officials of CDA, ICT and Islamabad police to ensure the retrieval of all illegally occupied lands.

A progress review meeting of anti encroachment drive was held under the chairmanship of Amir Ali Ahmed here Tuesday.

The CDA Chairman said that land grabbers to be dealt with iron hand and encroachment operations should be conducted without any pressure to purge the capital city of the land grabbers .

The meeting has decdied to hold daily meeting to monitor the progress of this drive and directed all concerns to enhance coordination to achieve desired results.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Progress Amir Ali Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

29 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

38 minutes ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

43 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.