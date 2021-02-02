Progress review meeting of anti encroachment drive held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed has issued directions to the officials of CDA, ICT and Islamabad police to ensure the retrieval of all illegally occupied lands.

A progress review meeting of anti encroachment drive was held under the chairmanship of Amir Ali Ahmed here Tuesday.

The CDA Chairman said that land grabbers to be dealt with iron hand and encroachment operations should be conducted without any pressure to purge the capital city of the land grabbers .

The meeting has decdied to hold daily meeting to monitor the progress of this drive and directed all concerns to enhance coordination to achieve desired results.