Progress Review Meeting On GLOF-II Project Emphasizes Pre-Monsoon Safety Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The progress review meeting of GLOF-II (Glacier Lake Outburst Floods) was held under the chairmanship of Arifullah Awan, Chief Economist of the Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting reviewed various activities under the project.

Sarah Rehman, Chief of International Development Section, and representatives from relevant line departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Economist emphasized the higher risk of Glacier Lake Outburst Floods during the monsoon season and directed that necessary safety measures be taken in advance.

He also instructed the line departments to take necessary precautions in this regard.

