Progress Reviewed On CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ Program
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman in the chair to review progress on the Chief Minister’s ‘Awami Agenda program’.
The meeting was attended by officials and representatives from various government departments, including Communication and Works (C&W), Forest, municipal administration, and others.
During the meeting, relevant departments briefed the meeting about the progress made under the Awami Agenda program.
The DC emphasized the importance of providing better facilities and relief to the public, urging all departments to fulfill their responsibilities effectively and maintain a positive attitude towards the public.
Sarah Rehman further directed that full implementation of the special responsibilities assigned under the program must be ensured, so that the maximum number of people can benefit from the program.
APP/slm
