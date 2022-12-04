UrduPoint.com

Progress Reviewed On Under-construction Indoor Games Hall At Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of work on under construction Indoor Games Hall at Sports Complex, Ratta Kulachi to complete it within the scheduled timeline.

He expressed these views while visiting the sports facility where the additional deputy commissioner (Finance and Planning) and officials of the Communication and Works department were present.

He inspected various sections of the project and reviewed the progress and quality of work on site. He said that no compromise would be made on quality and added that an effective monitoring system should be put in place by the authorities concerned to build a state-of-the-art sports facility for the youth of the district.

He was of the opinion that sports activities greatly helped inculcate good character among youth and achieve improved physical and emotional health.

He added that the Indoor Games Hall would serve as a great means for promoting healthy activities among the youth who were considered as future leaders of the nation.

Besides, he added that such facilities would be a platform for the youth to exhibit their skills and make a name for themselves.

