Progress reviewed on uplift schemes in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of development schemes in the district.

He expressed these views while visiting various development schemes which are underway under the Annual Development Programm (ADP) in the district including a food warehouse and building of Rescue 1122.

During the inspection, he reviewed the pace of progress of all those schemes and directed the officials concerned to use quality materials in the schemes.

He said transparency should be ensured and no compromise would be made on the quality of development schemes in the district.

He also visited various segments of these development schemes and directed the officials concerned to ensure that projects were completed within the stipulated timeline.

The AC was briefed about work so far done and informed that an effective monitoring mechanism was in place and officials concerned carried out regular inspections on site.