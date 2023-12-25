Progress without women participation not possible : Bilawal Bhutto

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that without the participation of women, every sector of the world is considered incomplete

He expressed these views while addressing the 3rd Passing out Parade of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad here on Monday. Bilawal said that women had played a prominent role in the construction and development of Pakistan. He expressed pleasure over the participation in passing out the parade of Girls Cadet College and said that they have fulfilled the dream of his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and now the weight of the country is on your shoulders.

Bilawal said that we see and hear politicians every day but they turned old now. He said that it is the era of youths who shall step forward and play a role in the prosperity and development of Pakistan. Bilawal said that the country is presently facing four big issues for which PPP has started its work.

He said that these issues include economic crises, disastrous effects of floods, weather changes and population issues. Bilawal said Quaid-e-Awam gave the theory of Roti, Kapra aur Makan but the current economic situation is worse.

He said that the PPP has introduced a public-friendly manifesto through which the PPP would release labour cards to farmers, labourers and working women. PPP Chairman said that the population of the country consists of 70% of youth for which we are taking steps toward the best education and job opportunities.

He said that after completing their education government would support them with financial assistance for one year. Bilawal said that the PPP government would construct Youth Halls where they would be given the best skills in the latest subjects and walk shoulder to shoulder with the world.

He said that solar parks would be constructed to generate electricity to prevent the public from expensive electricity and heavy bills adding public would be provided 300 units from these parks free of charge. Bilawal was optimistic about the general public who might be thinking about how I am claiming this when the country has no money but we have a complete manifesto about this program. He said that in the previous tenure of PPP, the 18th amendment was approved after which 17 ministries were to be abandoned but were not done so.

APP/nsm-rzq