Progressive Farmers Getting Double Production: Dr Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 11:44 PM

The progressive farmers are getting almost double production than average per acre productivity for which agricultural experts should reach out the farming community to disseminate the latest technologies that will ensure the food security and make agriculture a profitable profession, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan

He was talking to officers of Agriculture Department Punjab at inaugural session of the four-week workshop on “Finance, Administration Management and E-governance” arranged by the Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTSDC) UAF.

It is the 23rd and 24th workshop for the Agricultural department officers, which is mandatory for their promotion in which around 65 officers are being trained.

Director Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTDC) Prof Dr Waqas Wakeel, Director Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi, and Dr Tariq Nadeem also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Sarwar said that the agricultural sector is facing various challenges including low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes, etc.

However, the progressive farmers are getting more than 65 maunds of the wheat per acre.

He urged to disseminate the modern agricultural trends in the farming community.

He said that the university is making all out efforts to address the agricultural issues at national level with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower.

Dr Waqas Wakeel said the Continuing education Department was established in 1963, and elevated to PTDC in 2023. He said that they are horning skills of the participators of different courses to excel in the respective fields.

He said that they are offering 250 short courses skills development with the special focus on agriculture, livestock and rural development. It has produced manpower of 11000 individuals with short courses so far.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi said that renowned resources persons of their field are imparting training to the participants.

He urged the participants to devote themselves for leaning new experiences and techniques in this course.

He said that the uplift of the agricultural sector is essential for sustainable economic development.

