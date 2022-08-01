Progressive future links with high literacy rate: CS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Bangash on Monday asked parents to enrol their children under the KP government's month-long school enrollment drive started on August 1.

In a statement, he said that the literacy rate of any country is crucial for its enlightened and progressive future, therefore, every child must be enrolled in school.

The KP government has started admission campaign with the name "Parega to Barega Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" in both winter and summer zone schools.

The education department has set up a special app for digital enrollment in the morning and evening shift classes and complete data of all children would be available online on the dashboard.

The education department has set a target of one million students for which a comprehensive strategy has evolved with all stakeholders to achieve the target.