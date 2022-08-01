UrduPoint.com

Progressive Future Links With High Literacy Rate: CS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Progressive future links with high literacy rate: CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Bangash on Monday asked parents to enrol their children under the KP government's month-long school enrollment drive started on August 1.

In a statement, he said that the literacy rate of any country is crucial for its enlightened and progressive future, therefore, every child must be enrolled in school.

The KP government has started admission campaign with the name "Parega to Barega Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" in both winter and summer zone schools.

The education department has set up a special app for digital enrollment in the morning and evening shift classes and complete data of all children would be available online on the dashboard.

The education department has set a target of one million students for which a comprehensive strategy has evolved with all stakeholders to achieve the target.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education August All Government Million

Recent Stories

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

55 minutes ago
 Customer Always Comes First â€” vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First â€” vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

57 minutes ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZâ€™s Chinese G ..

1 hour ago
 HBLâ€™s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H ..

HBLâ€™s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H1 2022 as the Bank continues t ..

1 hour ago
 An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakist ..

An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee ..

1 hour ago
 PTI files petition in IHC against ECP for acceptin ..

PTI files petition in IHC against ECP for accepting 11 MNAs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.