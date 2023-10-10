Progressive Group for an authority to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) called upon the

government to set up a dedicated authority which should work for welfare

of overseas Pakistanis.

Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman and Deputy Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer,

who are also members of the LCCI executive committee, told media here on Tuesday that there

were over nine million Pakistanis living abroad contributing to the national foreign exchange

by sending remittances of billions of Dollars every year and playing their role in strengthening

the national economy.

They added that such an authority should actively work to protect rights, including properties and

security, of overseas Pakistanis.

The authority could collaborate with law enforcement agencies to provide security measures,

reducing the risk of crime and ensuring their safety, they argued.

They said encouraging overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country could boost the national

economy.

An authority can facilitate and promote investments, creating jobs and economic

opportunities.

The Progressive Group office-bearers said investors should be given a 10-year tax-holiday

on setting up industries in the country.

The both were of the view that setting up a dedicated authority could streamline various

services for overseas Pakistanis such as visa processing, property registration

and legal assistance.

They said overseas Pakistanis could act as unofficial ambassadors, promoting Pakistan's

interests and contributing to the country's soft image.

Advocating voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, the Progressive Group leaders said that such an

authority could work to ensure that overseas Pakistanis had an opportunity to exercise their voting

rights in a convenient and secure manner.

Khalid Usman and Ejaz Tanveer said establishing an authority could provide numerous benefits

not only for the overseas Pakistani community but also for the country.