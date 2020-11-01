Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

Progressive Panel, led by senior journalist of English daily Dawn Nizamuddin Siddiqui, on Saturday swept with big majority in the annual elections (2020-21) of Karachi Union of Journalists (Barna Group).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Progressive Panel, led by senior journalist of English daily Dawn Nizamuddin Siddiqui, on Saturday swept with big majority in the annual elections (2020-21) of Karachi Union of Journalists (Barna Group).

Faheem Siddiqui from Geo tv channel was already elected un-opposed as the General Secretary.

According to the results announced by Chairman of the Election Committee Ibne Hassan, Aijaz Shaikh was elected as Senior Vice President and Javed Qureshi as Vice President, Ghulam Qadir Zia as Senior Joint Secretary, M.Younus Afridi as Joint Secretary and Liaquat Ali Rana as Treasurer.

The members of the Executive Council elected included M.Azhar, M.Tariq Javed, Qaiser Abbas, Rana M. Tahir, Riaz Sohail, Rizwan Ahmed Khan and Sumara Jajja.

The turn-out remained more than fifty percent of total registered votes. The prominent among those who campaigned for Progressive Panel included former presidents Karachi Press Club Ahmed Khan Malik and Khursheed Tanveer, and former president KUJ, Ashraf Khan.

The newly elected KUJ President Nizamuddin and the General Secretary Faheem Siddiqui vowed to make the best use of this platform for safeguarding rights of the journalists and for struggling to get more facilities to the journalists and their families along with fighting for freedom of expression and promotion of professionalism.

Ahmed Khan Malik resolved that after the election, all senior members of KUJ (Barna) would start their sincere and continued efforts for the unity of the journalists community to make them a real force with strong voice to protect their rights and to fight for the rights of the depressed and exploited ones in the country besides campaigning for the rule of law and democracy.