Progressive Panel Wins Hyderabad Gymkhana Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 10:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :In the annual elections in Hyderabad Gymkhana, the Javed Junejo group faced defeat on the executive seats after many years as the opponent, Progressive Panel got elected its candidates for the seats of President and Secretary besides grabbing three seats on the Managing Committee.

According to the results of the elections which were held on Saturday, Agha Taj Muhammad bagged 1,097 votes for the seat of President while his contesting candidates Sajid Ali Bhutto and Dr. Shams Shaikh polled 1,084 and 354 votes, respectively.

On the seat of Secretary, the retired Chief Engineer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Tariq Bajari, who is the brother of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's close aide Saleem Bajari, received 1,283 votes.

Mir Ahsan Ali Talpur and Dr. Aijaz Ali Patoli received 1,100 and 146 votes, respectively, in the same seat.

However, the Junejo panel managed to secure the seat of Treasurer and 8 out of 11 seats on the Members Managing Committee.

Former Gymkhana President Javed Junejo's son Asad Junejo was elected as Treasurer with 1,280 votes, defeating 4 other contestants on the same seat.

Dr. Zulfiqar Yousfani, Rahat Kamal, Dr. Muhammad Bashir Nizamani, Faheem Ahmed Ursani, Abdul Salam Memon, Pir Bux Rajar, Zahoor Ahmed Shaikh and Shahid Pervez Memon of Junejo group and Abdul Malik Yousfani, Samina Ali Shah and Faizan Ali Shaikh of Progressive panel were elected as MMC.

