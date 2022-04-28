UrduPoint.com

Progressive Tax Increase On Sugary Drinks Urged To Deal With Diabetic Disease

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 10:04 PM

The speakers at a session here on Thursday underlined the need for increase progressive tax on sugary drinks to deal with the growing diabetic disease in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The speakers at a session here on Thursday underlined the need for increase progressive tax on sugary drinks to deal with the growing diabetic disease in the country.

These views were expressed at an awareness session on "prohibiting sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs) and tax policy" organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) here at a local hotel.

Consultant, food policy program at Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Munawar Hussain, Associate Professor of nutrition at Khyber Medical College, Dr. Khalid Iqbal, Technical Director KPFSA Abdul Sittar, director nutrition at KP Health Department Dr. Fazal Majeed and other experts spoke during the session.

The session was attended by a number of health professionals, mediamen, civil society, representatives of regulatory bodies and officials of the government departments.

Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations PANAH while welcoming the participants said that increasing tax on SSBs carried a significant benefits both in term of increasing revenue and keeping people healthy.

He welcomed the recent statement of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, recommending an increase in Federal excise duty on sugary drinks and cigarettes.

He said the statement of FPCCI President is highly encouraging. He endorsed that raising tax on unhealthy food like sugary drinks will help to deal with the challenge of diabetic emergency.

Munawar Hussain, consultant food policy program at Global Health Advocacy Incubator said that according to a study of World Diabetes Federation, over 33 million adults are living with diabetes in our country while additional 10 million are pre-diabetic.

Dr. Khalid Iqbal, Associate Professor at Khyber Medical College said drinking just one soda a day increases the likelihood of being overweight by 27% for adults and 55% for children.

Dr. Abdul Sittar, Technical Director at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority (KPFSA) said that a comprehensive approach needed to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks.

He said KPFSA has already banned the availability and consumption of sugary drinks at schools and universities.

Dr. Fazal Majeed, Director Nutrition at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department appreciated the efforts of PANAH for creating mass awareness and taking practical measures for reducing consumption of unhealthy foods like sugary drinks.

The speakers said that many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Mexico and South Africa have reduced diseases burden after raising tax on the sugary drinks.

