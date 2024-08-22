Prohibited China salt seized, supplier arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) arrested a supplier red-handed selling China Salt and handed him over to the police on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) arrested a supplier red-handed selling China Salt and handed him over to the police on Thursday.

a team, headed by Deputy Director Operations Dr Qasim Raza, conducted a raid at a trader shop in Montgomery Bazaar and recovered 500kg of prohibited China salt, which was packed in polythene bags secretly.

The salt was to be supplied at hotels in the district, the sources said.