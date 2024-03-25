Open Menu

Prohibited Drugs Seized, Accused Arrested

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Prohibited drugs seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Monday to have arrested

a drugs seller and recovered handsome quantity of prohibited drugs from

his possession.

FIA spokesman said on Monday that FIA Composite Circle team on a tip-off

conducted a raid at a sports & food Supplement Store located at Iqbal Stadium

and seized a quantity of prohibited and unregistered drugs worth Rs 1 million

from the shop.

The FIA also arrested an accused identified as Usman Ghaffar from the spot

and shifted him to FIA Composite circle for further investigation.

On demand, the accused failed to present record of sale/purchase of drugs.

Therefore, the FIA team sealed the premises of store.

Further action was underway.

Related Topics

Sports Drugs Circle Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

15 minutes ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

24 minutes ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

54 minutes ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

1 hour ago
 Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attir ..

Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

3 hours ago
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

4 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan