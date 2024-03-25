Prohibited drugs seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Monday to have arrested

a drugs seller and recovered handsome quantity of prohibited drugs from

his possession.

FIA spokesman said on Monday that FIA Composite Circle team on a tip-off

conducted a raid at a sports & food Supplement Store located at Iqbal Stadium

and seized a quantity of prohibited and unregistered drugs worth Rs 1 million

from the shop.

The FIA also arrested an accused identified as Usman Ghaffar from the spot

and shifted him to FIA Composite circle for further investigation.

On demand, the accused failed to present record of sale/purchase of drugs.

Therefore, the FIA team sealed the premises of store.

Further action was underway.