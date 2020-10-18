Prohibited fertilizer seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan has seized sacks of banned fertilizer from a warehouse and registered a case against the owner.

During the raid, 168 sacks of sodium sulphate were found in the manure which was being sold.

This chemical fertilizer banned in Pakistan as it was harmful to the soil.

A case was registered against owner of the warehouse and sacks filledby prohibited fertilizers were taken in custody.