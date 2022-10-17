UrduPoint.com

Prohibited Funding Case: Court Disposes Of Hamid Zaman Bail Plea

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Prohibited funding case: Court disposes of Hamid Zaman bail plea

A sessions court on Monday disposed of a post-arrest bail application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman in a prohibited funding case, for being withdrawn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Monday disposed of a post-arrest bail application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman in a prohibited funding case, for being withdrawn.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool heard the post-arrest bail application filed by the PTI leader.

During the proceedings, Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) investigation officer apprised the court that Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, had been added in the case as the bankers were also involved in it.

At this, the FIA's prosecutor pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition as the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction.

He submitted that the accused should have approached the appropriate forum, which was banking court.

To which, petitioner's counsel requested the court to allow withdrawal of the application.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition for being withdrawn.

Hamid Zaman had submitted that he was arrested in connection with a prohibited funding case. He submitted that all allegations leveled against him were baseless. He submitted that he had been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand and no recovery had to be made from him. He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Federal Investigation Agency All From Court

Recent Stories

159 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

159 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Project initiated to supply water from Tarbela Dam ..

Project initiated to supply water from Tarbela Dam to Islamabad: NA told

2 minutes ago
 About 350 French Companies Facing Tough Times Over ..

About 350 French Companies Facing Tough Times Over Energy Crisis - Finance Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company taking effective m ..

Lahore Waste Management Company taking effective measures to ensure best sanitat ..

3 minutes ago
 Nutritional biochemistry could help control malnut ..

Nutritional biochemistry could help control malnutrition: VC UAF

5 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 7 development schemes

PDWP approves 7 development schemes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.