Prohibited funding case: court extends interim bail of two accused till 17th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A special court for offences in banks on Friday extended the interim bail of two accused, involved in a case of prohibited foreign funding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency Lahore, till January 17.

Banking Offence Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the pre-arrest bail applications of both the accused,Tariq Shafi and Mubashir Ahmad. Both accused appeared before the court on expiry of their interim bail term and got their attendance marked, during the proceedings.

The defence counsel advanced his arguments and submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the accused and others with malafide intention. He claimed that all allegations leveled against his clients were baseless. He further submitted that the court had already granted post -arrest bail to co-accused, Hamid Zaman, in the matter.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel, adjourned the hearing till January 17 and extended interim bail of both accused. The court directed FIA's prosecutor to advance his arguments on the next date of hearing.

The FIA alleged that Tariq Shafi got registered a bogus trust to give an impression that same is part of the PTI in the name of "The Insaf Trust" as chairman with Ashiq Hussain Qureshi as deputy chairman, Hamid Zaman as general secretary, Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry and Mubashir Ahmad as trustees. It says the funding received in the trust was used for political campaigns of the PTI.

The agency further alleges that the suspects and Arif Naqvi of Abraaj group in collusion with the PTI leadership and others committed a fraud.