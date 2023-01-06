UrduPoint.com

Prohibited Funding Case: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Two Accused Till 17th

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Prohibited funding case: court extends interim bail of two accused till 17th

A special court for offences in banks on Friday extended the interim bail of two accused, involved in a case of prohibited foreign funding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency Lahore, till January 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A special court for offences in banks on Friday extended the interim bail of two accused, involved in a case of prohibited foreign funding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency Lahore, till January 17.

Banking Offence Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the pre-arrest bail applications of both the accused,Tariq Shafi and Mubashir Ahmad. Both accused appeared before the court on expiry of their interim bail term and got their attendance marked, during the proceedings.

The defence counsel advanced his arguments and submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the accused and others with malafide intention. He claimed that all allegations leveled against his clients were baseless. He further submitted that the court had already granted post -arrest bail to co-accused, Hamid Zaman, in the matter.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel, adjourned the hearing till January 17 and extended interim bail of both accused. The court directed FIA's prosecutor to advance his arguments on the next date of hearing.

The FIA alleged that Tariq Shafi got registered a bogus trust to give an impression that same is part of the PTI in the name of "The Insaf Trust" as chairman with Ashiq Hussain Qureshi as deputy chairman, Hamid Zaman as general secretary, Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry and Mubashir Ahmad as trustees. It says the funding received in the trust was used for political campaigns of the PTI.

The agency further alleges that the suspects and Arif Naqvi of Abraaj group in collusion with the PTI leadership and others committed a fraud.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Same Federal Investigation Agency January Post All Court

Recent Stories

UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 20 ..

UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 2020-2024

3 minutes ago
 Aldar and Diamond Developers launch The Sustainabl ..

Aldar and Diamond Developers launch The Sustainable City – Yas Island

18 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of fo ..

UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of former Jordanian Prime Minister

33 minutes ago
 Performance of price control magistrates reviewed ..

Performance of price control magistrates reviewed in Sargodha

12 minutes ago
 International judging committee convenes in Rome t ..

International judging committee convenes in Rome to select honourees for Zayed A ..

48 minutes ago
 Germany Planning to Send About 40 Marder Tanks to ..

Germany Planning to Send About 40 Marder Tanks to Ukraine - Gov't

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.