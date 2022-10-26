Prohibited funding case: Court grants interim bail to Tariq Shafi, Mubashir

A banking court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Tariq Shafi, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, and PTI leader Mubashir Ahmad till November 2 in a prohibited funding case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A banking court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Tariq Shafi, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, and PTI leader Mubashir Ahmad till November 2 in a prohibited funding case.

The court directed both the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 1 million each for availing the relief of the bail.

Banking Offence Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the pre-arrest bail applications of both the accused.

Advocate Azhar Ahmad, on behalf of the accused, argued before the court that the FIA had registered a case against his clients and PTI leader Hamid Zaman in connection with the prohibited funding case. He submitted that allegations of prohibited funding against his clients were baseless. He submitted that his clients wanted to join the investigations but feared arrest.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of the bail to his clients as co-accused, Hamid Zaman, had already been granted bail in the matter.

Subsequently, the court granted interim bail to both accused and directed for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

The FIA alleged that Tariq Shafi got registered a bogus trust to give an impression that same is part of the PTI in the name of "The Insaf Trust" as chairman with Ashiq Hussain Qureshi as deputy chairman, Hamid Zaman as general secretary, Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry and Mubashir Ahmad as trustees. It says the funding received in the trust was used for political campaigns of the PTI.

The agency further alleges that the suspects and Arif Naqvi of Abraaj group in collusion with the PTI leadership and others committed a fraud.