Prohibited funding case: Court issues notice to FIA on Hamid Zaman bail plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Thursday issued notices for October 14 to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a bail application, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman in a prohibited funding case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool heard the post-arrest bail application, filed by the PTI leader.

The petitioner had submitted that he was arrested in connection with a prohibited funding case. He submitted that all allegations leveled against him were baseless. He submitted that he had been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand and no recovery had to be made from him. He pleaded with the court to grant him post-arrest bail.