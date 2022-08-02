UrduPoint.com

Prohibited Funding Case: ECP Verdict Proves Imran's Dishonesty: Dastgir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Prohibited funding case: ECP verdict proves Imran's dishonesty: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) prohibited funding case proved Imran Khan's dishonesty as he had submitted a false affidavit before the commission.

"Imran Khan cannot claim himself 'Sadiq and Ameen' after the ECP had confirmed his crimes in party prohibited funding case," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Dastgir said there was no law in Pakistan that permitted any political party to receive funds/ donations from foreign based companies. "If anyone has to do politics in Pakistan, funds can only be received from Pakistani citizens," he remarked.

He said the case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar which had been pending since November 14, 2014.

