Prohibited Funding Case: Hamid Zaman Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 07:46 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court on Monday sent Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a prohibited funding case.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk conducted the case hearing, wherein the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Hamid Zaman on expiry of his two-day physical remand term.

The FIA's prosecutor pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader for another 12 days, adding that important clues emerged during the investigation and further investigations were required in this regard.

However, Hamid Zaman's counsel opposed the plea for extension in the remand, saying that it was responsibility of the court to review the progress made in the investigation.

He submitted that the investigation agency was bound to tell reasons for further remand. If no investigations were carried out during the previous remand term, then the court could refuse to extend the remand further, he added.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict on the plea for further remand.

Later, the court dismissed the plea for further remand and sent Hamid Zaman to jail on 14-day judicial remand till October 24. The court directed the FIA authorities to file the challan of the case as soon as possible.

The FIA had registered a case against Zaman, a trustee of the Insaf Trust, over prohibited party funding. He was arrested on Friday (October 7) from his office on Waris Road here.

