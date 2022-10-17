Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

(@Abdulla99267510)

A Special Court directs the PTI Chairman to deposit Rs100,000 as surety bond in the case after he turned up before it in compliance of the IHC orders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) A Special court on Monday granted interim bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case till October 31.

Special Judge (Central) Raja Asif Mehmood passed the order and directed Imran Khan to deposit surety bond of Rs100,000.

The lawyers representing the PTI Chairamn had urged the court to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Khan.



The development took place after Islamabad High Court (IHC)last week granted protective bail to the PTI chairman till October 18 (Tomorrow) in the same case under the condition that Khan would approach the relevant court.

During the proceeding, PTI Chairman Khan also appeared before the court.

Khan's counsel contended that the issue of jurisdiction is still pending before IHC.

However, the judge asked the counsel to read out the FIR and observed that the petitioner turned up before the court in compliance of the IHC order.



After hearing arguments, the court granted interim bail to Imran Khan till the matter is decided by the high court.

FIA had earlier booked Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in the prohibited funding case as the agency ramped up the investigation into the matter.

FIA's Banking Circle police station lodged the FIR against him.



The FIA had time and again summoned PTI leaders for questioning, however, not all of them have shown up.

The agency alleged that the Abraaj Group transferred $2100,000 to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

Abraaj Group was a private equity firm, operating on six continents, which is currently in liquidation due to accusations of fraud.

In addition, the party received more financing from two bank accounts of Wotan cricket Club, read the FIR.

The FIA said the manager of the private bank helped the agency in its probe into the questionable transactions.

Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi, and Younis Aamir Kiani were also nominated in the FIR.

The FIA said the affidavit submitted to the ECP by businessman Arif Naqvi was also false.

The FIR also mentioned the manager of the same bank branch had also been nominated in the case. It added that there were 12 foreign Currency transaction reports and suspicious transaction reports that had to be reported by the bank officials to the concerned authorities, but they failed to do so.

The FIR alleged the branch's operations manager had also failed to report these illegal transactions to the concerned authorities.