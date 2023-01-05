UrduPoint.com

Prohibited Funding Case: Imran Khan Granted Interim Bail Till Jan 31

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2023 | 01:15 PM

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail till Jan 31

The lawyer who represented Imran Khan tells court that his client suffered injuries in the Wazirabad attack and he will turn up before the court as soon as the doctors allowed him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) A local banking court Thursday extended till January 31 the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case.

Banking court judge Rakhshanda Shaheen announced the verdict reserved earlier after hearing arguments of both sides.

The court also rejected the plea of the FIA seeking permission to interrogate Imran Khan at his residence Zaman Park in Lahore. However, the court directed the former premier to appear before the investigation officer in the case to join the investigation. The judge observed as why it should not withdraw the decision of granting interim bail to Mr Khan if he failed to join the investigation.

The prosecutor, during the proceedings, asked the court to cancel the bail granted earlier to the PTI Chief. He said Imran Khan was not joining the probe and was also reluctant to turn up before the court since the day he was attacked in Wazirabad.

The lawyer who was representing Imran Khan opposed the plea of the prosecutor, submitting that Khan suffered injuries in the attack and he would turn up before the court as soon as the doctors allowed him.

He submitted that Khan also believed in the rule of law.

Earlier, Imran Khan was booked in prohibited funding case by the FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle. The agency also booked 11 other people including the former prime minister for violating the Foreign Exchange Act. Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younas, Amir Kiyani and Tariq Sheikh were among the other suspects. A bank manager had also been nominated in the case.

The FIA alleged that the accused were beneficiaries of the private bank account, while the PTI got opened an account at the local bank and the private.

The agency also alleged that a bank account was created in the name of Naya Pakistan and the bank manager allowed to operate the illegal bank account while $2.1 million were deposited by the Abraaj Group of Companies with the bank.

