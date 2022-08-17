UrduPoint.com

Prohibited Funding Case: Imran Khan Refuses To Provide Details To FIA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2022 | 06:29 PM

The PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister who has submitted his response through his lawyer Anwar Mansoor has raised questions about the jurisdiction and powers of the authority in the said matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday refused to provide details of party funds and accounts records to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).
Imran Khan said that he was neither responsible nor obliged to submit details to the authority and asked the agency to withdraw the notice within two-day time or face the action.
He gave this response in a detailed written reply through his lawyer former Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over its notice seeking details about funding of the party.


The PTI Chairman sent his reply to FIA Deputy Director Commercial Bank Circle Amina Baig in Islamabad.
In response, Khan said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not give a decision but issued a report.


“The electoral watchdog cannot issue an order on report of the FIA or any other agency”, read the response.
Khan said that the authoritiy did not powers to take action under Political Parties Order 2002, saying that the notice issued was against the FIA Act.
The former PM said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the Election Commission as an administrative institution in several decisions.

“ECP is neither a court nor a tribunal”, he added.
The FIA in a letter to PTI chairman Imran Khan sought details of the party funds and accounts record. The agency in its letter to Imran Khan had demanded the record of the party’s national and internationally registered organizations since 1996, when it was established besides the details about the funding.

