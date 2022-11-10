(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A banking court on Thursday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's interim bail till November 23 in prohibited funding case.

The banking court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen while hearing the prohibited funding case against Khan and others extended their interim bail.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjhota filed an application before the court seeking an exemption for his client before it. He said that Imran Khan was on bed rest for a week. He pleaded the court to exempt his client from attendance.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared in the court and said that Col (retd) Younis, Tariq Shafi and Hamid Zaman had joined the investigation while other accused had not joined the investigation and they were not cooperating.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi opposed Imran Khan's bail application and said that all the accused were to be treated equal before the law.

Advocate Intizar Panjhota assured the court to join the investigation. Upon this, the court inquired when they would join the investigation. On which the lawyer replied that his client was on bed rest for a week and he would join the investigation after recuperating.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the interim bail of the accused and adjourned the hearing till November 23.