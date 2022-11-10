UrduPoint.com

Prohibited Funding Case: Imran Khan's Interim Bail Extended Till November 23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan's interim bail extended till November 23

A banking court on Thursday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's interim bail till November 23 in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A banking court on Thursday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's interim bail till November 23 in prohibited funding case.

The banking court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen while hearing the prohibited funding case against Khan and others extended their interim bail.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjhota filed an application before the court seeking an exemption for his client before it. He said that Imran Khan was on bed rest for a week. He pleaded the court to exempt his client from attendance.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared in the court and said that Col (retd) Younis, Tariq Shafi and Hamid Zaman had joined the investigation while other accused had not joined the investigation and they were not cooperating.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi opposed Imran Khan's bail application and said that all the accused were to be treated equal before the law.

Advocate Intizar Panjhota assured the court to join the investigation. Upon this, the court inquired when they would join the investigation. On which the lawyer replied that his client was on bed rest for a week and he would join the investigation after recuperating.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the interim bail of the accused and adjourned the hearing till November 23.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf November All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on bo ..

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on boosting bilateral trade

2 minutes ago
 Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on ..

Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on Friday - US State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to further strengthen institutional ..

Pakistan wants to further strengthen institutional linkages with GCC, members st ..

2 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer Hussain blasts PTI's last regime for ..

Rana Tanveer Hussain blasts PTI's last regime for formulating weak economic poli ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on pe ..

Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on petition filed for disqualificat ..

6 minutes ago
 Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperati ..

Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperation - Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.