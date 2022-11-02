UrduPoint.com

Prohibited Funding: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Two Accused Till Nov 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Prohibited funding: Court extends interim bail of two accused till Nov 10

A special court for offences in banks on Wednesday extended the interim bail of two accused, involved in a case of prohibited foreign funding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore, till November 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A special court for offences in banks on Wednesday extended the interim bail of two accused, involved in a case of prohibited foreign funding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore, till November 10.

Banking Offence Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the pre-arrest bail applications of both the accused, Tariq Shafi and Mubashir Ahmad.

The FIA investigation officer appeared before the court in response to court's previous order. The officer sought time for submitting a report about the investigations, in response to a court query. He assured that the investigation report would be submitted soon.

The court adjourned further proceedings and sought an investigation report till Nov 10. The court also extended the interim bail of the accused till the next date of hearing.

The accused had filed pre-arrest bail applications, saying that the FIA had nominated them in a case of prohibited funding.

They submitted that allegations of prohibited funding were baseless, adding that they wanted to join the investigation but feared their arrest. They pleaded with the court to grant benefit of the bail to them as co-accused, Hamid Zaman, had already been granted bail in the matter.

The FIA alleged that Tariq Shafi got registered a bogus trust as chairman, under the name of 'The Insaf Trust', to give an impression that it was part of the PTI, with Ashiq Hussain Qureshi as deputy chairman, Hamid Zaman as general secretary, Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry and Mubashir Ahmad as trustees. It said the funding received in the trust was used for political campaigns of the PTI.

The agency further alleged that the suspects and Arif Naqvi of Abraaj group, in collusion with the PTI leadership and others, committed a fraud.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Federal Investigation Agency November Court

Recent Stories

Big quantity of unregistered medicines seized

Big quantity of unregistered medicines seized

9 seconds ago
 FCCI arranges four more truckloads of relief goods ..

FCCI arranges four more truckloads of relief goods

11 seconds ago
 Pakistan Expects Russia to Explain 'Baseless' Alle ..

Pakistan Expects Russia to Explain 'Baseless' Allegation About Nuclear Talks Wit ..

12 seconds ago
 Russia Studying Creation of Security Zone Around Z ..

Russia Studying Creation of Security Zone Around ZNPP - Foreign Ministry

14 seconds ago
 Imran wants to create chaos in country: Jam Ikramu ..

Imran wants to create chaos in country: Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

15 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of killing incident in Pakpattan

IGP takes notice of killing incident in Pakpattan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.