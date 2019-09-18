Prohibited material, narcotics recovered, two arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a raid here Wednesday, recovered 21 kilogram prohibited chemical, two kilogram heroin from a factory situated near Swati Phatak area. The ANF also recovered 3.

1 kilogram hashish and a pistol from the factory and arrested a woman identified as Rabia Bibi.

Meanwhile, during search of a vehicle near Motorway Toll Plaza, 600 grams of hashish was recovered from a resident of Peshawar identified as Nazir Hussain.

Cases have been registered against the arrested under Control of Narcotics Substances Act and investigations are underway.