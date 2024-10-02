Open Menu

Prohibition Of Gatherings: Section 144, Peaceful Assembly Act Enforced In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to a police statement, the high-security zone, red zone, and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law.

He said that the ICT Police are committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

He said anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable.

He said that citizens are requested not to engage in any unlawful gatherings.

He further stated that legal action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace and order.

Citizens are advised to report any emergencies by dialing 15.

APP-rzr-mkz

