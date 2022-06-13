UrduPoint.com

Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Assam To Curb Anti-blasphemy Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Prohibitory orders imposed in Assam to curb anti-blasphemy protests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian authorities have imposed restrictions in several areas of Assam state of India to prevent protests against blasphemous remarks by the ruling BJP leaders.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities stopped and restricted protests in Muslim dominated Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakhandhi districts of the state.

The prohibitory orders have been promulgated after the protests erupted against blasphemous remarks by BJP leaders in many places of India.

"There is an ample apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility, loss of human life and property due to public gathering on the issue in the district," separate orders of the Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakhandhi district administrations added.

The DMs' orders said that no procession, rally, dharna (demonstration), distribution of leaflets, banners and posters will be allowed in these three districts.

Several rallies were also taken out in certain places of the three districts on Friday and Saturday and the police stopped them leading to the imposition of the prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, police used brute force and arrested over two dozen Muslim leaders, including women who held a protest march against blasphemer BJP leaders. The police made the arrests when the Muslims gathered in the Juhapura area in Ahmadabad to organize an anti-blasphemy march.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, said a police officer.

Surat police of the state have also arrested five persons for printing and circulating posters of Nupur Sharma. These posters were posted in Kadarshani Nal Road area in Surat city, they had even circulated video of posters on social media.

Related Topics

India Protest Police Social Media Road Surat March Women Muslim Media

Recent Stories

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli ..

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

48 minutes ago
 Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

48 minutes ago
 Police register FIR against cricket fan who entere ..

Police register FIR against cricket fan who entered the ground while Pakistan wa ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.