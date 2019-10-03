UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Project 'Amaan' Covers Over 250 Global Sources To Fight Narcotics & Money Laundering: Senate Body Apprised

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:54 PM

Project 'Amaan' covers over 250 global sources to fight narcotics & money laundering: Senate body apprised

The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Thursday was apprised that Project 'Amaan' had covered over 250 accredited sources of information across the globe to effectively fight narcotics and money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Thursday was apprised that Project 'Amaan' had covered over 250 accredited sources of information across the globe to effectively fight narcotics and money laundering.

Highlighting key features of world's largest Artificial Intelligence-driven database, Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi informed the panel that different law enforcement agencies across the globe had shown their interest in purchasing the data, including ex secretary-general of Interpol.

He said : "Serious discussion with UAE Interpol is also underway to use our data for identifying some of the criminals that had passed through their immigration process", he informed the Senate body which met here with Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen in the chair.

Shehryar said the project would fully enable Pakistan to identify the illegal transferred money in the drug trade.

"The data is updated in less than 10 minutes while some new features of the project like facial recognition and smart search are underway," he added.

The minister said it was the landmark achievement that had made Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) one of the most effective forces in the region.

He said the intelligence from this solution would also be shared with other law-enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

Apprising the panel, Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Amjad Javed Saleemi said a team of database experts was working regularly to collect, normalize and validate the data from the sources to ensure the efficacy of the solution.

To curb the illicit drugs trade, he said it was country's first data-bank on individuals and organizations, reportedly involved in crimes related to narcotics and money-laundering.

"Over 200 global government agencies are being monitored under the project. Besides it has tagged more than 100 drugs and 20 pluschemicals that were involved in the production of narcotics", headded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Drugs UAE Amjad Javed Money Criminals Afridi From Government

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

6 minutes ago

Holland,Ireland to host Pakistan before WTC series ..

7 minutes ago

Quetta master plan needs revision

1 minute ago

Ovchinin, Hague, Al Mansoori Return From ISS Aboar ..

7 minutes ago

Iran's Intelligence Foils Assassination Attempt Ag ..

1 minute ago

12 hill torrents of D G Khan has potential to gene ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.