(@ChaudhryMAli88)

With the launch of project Ama'an, world's largest Artificial Intelligence-driven database that captured information regarding illegal money transfer, Pakistan has taken a quantum leap in technological advancements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):With the launch of project Ama'an, world's largest Artificial Intelligence-driven database that captured information regarding illegal money transfer, Pakistan has taken a quantum leap in technological advancements.

To put a halt on illicit drugs trade, this was country's first data bank on individuals and organizations involved in crimes related to Narcotics and money-laundering, said Syed Tajjamul Hussain, founder of LFD (Love for Data) and brain behind Project Ama'an.

In conversation with a news channel, Tajjamul Hussain, who developed the data bank, said that different law enforcement agencies across the globe have shown interest in purchasing this data from us including ex secretary general of Interpol.

"We also have serious conversations underway with UAE Interpol to use our data for identifying some of the criminals that had passed through their immigration", he said.

He said with this project Pakistan would not only be able to identify our illegal transferred money in drug trade but we would be able to sell this as our own product.

�� "The data in this solution updates in less than 10 minutes. New features of this project are under development that includes facial recognition and smart search.� This solution will make Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) one of the most effective forces in the region", he added.

He said the intelligence from this solution will also be shared with other law enforcement agencies and government bodies for their benefit.

"We are now monitoring more than 200 global government agencies and have tagged more than 100 drugs and 20+ chemicals that are involved in production of narcotics", he added.�Talking about his tech firm LFD, Tajjamul Hussain said they had work force for around 60 people in Pakistan including officers in 3 to 5 five countries that were offering technical services in many regions.

Love For Data (LFD) is one of the leading Data Science companies in Pakistan that deals with statistical analytics and artificial intelligence.