Project approved for providing livelihood opportunities to disabled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hisham Inamullah has approved a project for providing livelihood earning opportunities to disabled persons that are confined to homes due to various illnesses.

An official statement issued here Friday said that motorized wheelchairs, over lock machines and loader tri-wheelers would be given to deserving families.

The project would complete in three years and it would benefit more than 36556 persons.

The government has also decided to start a project aiming capacity building of physically challenged persons and extend them business support, said that statement.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hisham Inamullah has also appreciated the approval of 100 million rupees project for activation of 105 vocational centers established in KP for needy and disabled persons.