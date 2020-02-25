Project `Center for AI in Health Sciences' got nod from CDWP

The project of establishing a state-of-the-art Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health Sciences in Pakistan has been approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and awaiting for the release of funds for execution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The project of establishing a state-of-the-art Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health Sciences in Pakistan has been approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and awaiting for the release of funds for execution.

According to an official source, the project was approved in CDWP meeting held on December 9, 2019 after which Ministry of Science and Technology wrote a letter to Accountant General Pakistan revenues (AGPR) for opening of account on January 30, 2020.

The project costing up to Rs 321.450 million will be completed within three years.The Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) allocation 2019-20 for this project was 175.890 million, the source added.

The Center for AI in Health Sciences will be established at International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi.

The source revealed that the institute would improve its facilities and capacity through the funding of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The project will serve a large number of Research and Development Institutions and industries of Pakistan as well as young Pakistanis by giving training to them.

The trained young scholars and scientists of the institute would play a vital role in the development of the country.

Highlighting the project objectives , the source disclosed that the project was aimed at building up national and provincial level center for research and training in AI.

It will help raise awareness in the masses about use of AI in daily life, establish a hub of innovation for AI applications and create entrepreneurship in AI areas of research.

It will host the new start ups in the areas of Al applications in health disciplines, commercialise the AI tools through an AI based incubation center and create the employment opportunities for the youth of Pakistan by training them in the areas of AI.

