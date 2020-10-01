UrduPoint.com
Project Consultation Held To Upscale GLOFF-II In Northern Areas

Ministry of Climate Change and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held here a project consultation meeting on Thursday which aimed at Scaling up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held here a project consultation meeting on Thursday which aimed at Scaling up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) Project. The consultation meeting was held in-order to discuss the project's ongoing progress, challenges and way forward for the year 2020,said a press release issued here.

The meeting was chaired by the Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Mr. Joudat Ayaz and the National Project Director of GLOF-II Project. Other stakeholders present at the meeting included representatives from the Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), along with the representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme, Civil Defense Directorate, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and GLOF-II Project.

In addition to reviewing the project's progress against the Letter of Agreements signed with the Governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, the meeting's agenda also included a discussion around the development of Guidelines for effective functioning of Community Based Disaster Risk Management Committee's (CBDRMC) Revolving Funds and relevant procedures. A total amount of $600,000 is set to be distributed amongst 12 Districts of KP and GB in support of the CBDRMCs for their long-term sustainable operations. The project has special focus in ensuring gender balance and inclusion of women in the formation of the Committees,Joudat Ayaz stressed on the need for adequate planning for the implementation of project activities under the current year's Annual Work Plan.

