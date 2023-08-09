Open Menu

Project Director GCUF Arrested On Corruption Charges

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Project director GCUF arrested on corruption charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A project director of the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) had been arrested for taking a bribe from a contractor.

A spokesman for Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) said on Wednesday that Mudassar Mushtaq of Shahkot Nankana Sahib, in an application to the ACE, said he was working as a contractor and he was allotted a project in new campus of the GCUF.

When he contacted Project Director GCUF Shahid Hussain Abro, he received Rs 500,000. Now he was also demanding Rs 200,000 as a bribe for the project of boundary wall at the GCUF Sammundri Complex.

On this complaint, a team headed by Deputy Director Legal ACE Ahmad Sher Thaheemconducted a raid and arrested Shahid Hussain Abro red handed while receiving the bribe.

