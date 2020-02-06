UrduPoint.com
Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand Called On Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:59 PM

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Khan

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Khan to discuss ways and means for the construction of new grounds in District Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Khan to discuss ways and means for the construction of new grounds in District Abbottabad.

Flanked with Special Secretary Higher Education Ali Qadir, Deputy Director Amir Mohammad, AD Kashif Farhan, former Director sports KP Tariq Mehmood, Director Development Niamat Ullah Marwat were also present.

Briefing the speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Murad Ali Mohmand, who is earlier on in National Book Foundation, said that soon after assuming the charge as Project Director 1000 grounds facilities he visited Mardan, Malakand, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Manshera, Abbottabad and Khyber District and inspected the land meant for the construction of playing ground facilities.

He said many of the educational institutions who have land, have also included in the 1000 ground projects so these institutions could be equipped with playing field facilities. He said the education department is key segment in the 1000 grounds project.

He also briefed the speakers about the construction of grounds at Union Council and Tehsil levels.

He said he has also visited many existing facilities wherein it be upgraded with modern day facilities like floodlights, open-air gymnasium. He informed the Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani that a request has been made to Special Secretary Higher Education for opening of ground in Government Degree College Takhbhai, which has been closed for the last two years. A request in this connection has also been made to the Chief Minister to issue directives for the opening of the ground of Govt Degree College Takhbhai on which Special Secretary assured him that steps would be taken in this connection very soon.

He said the grounds can hold football and cricket games at one time. There will be cricket and football competitions on the ground as well soon after opening.

Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani appreciated Murad Ali and his team for their quick work and expressed the hope that the govt would succeed in provided playing facilities to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal areas according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

