Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming monsoon

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:55 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Project Director (PD) Sindh Flood Emergency, Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) Ghulam Asghar Kanasro has directed the officials to complete the entire road work before the forthcoming monsoon and said that a weekly monitoring meeting of stakeholders would be held on every site.

The Project Director issued these directions during the conclusion of his two-day-long visit to districts Thattha, Badin, Umerkot and Tharparkar on Thursday, said a press release.

Ghulam Asghar Kanasro also reviewed the pace of work on different roads being rehabilitated under the project. These roads are being reconstructed with the assistance of the World Bank under a project to rehabilitate the roads devastated by the previous floods in Sindh which caused colossal losses.

During interaction with the community gathered at the site while inspecting the roads, PD appreciated the Sindh government for rehabilitation of roads in their area and said it would help in normalizing the activities as it was very difficult to commute to other areas without the proper link.

The roads inspected included Gharo - Keti Bunder Road to village Allah Dino in District Thattha , Badin- Sujjawal road site at point Sher wah in District Badin, Netaveri Dohdhahro section at District Tharparkar and Pithoro to Girhore Sharif in district Umerkot. He also visited the road section from Sheikh Bhirkio Road to village Yaro Rind Road in District Hyderabad which was near completion.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of road construction and was informed by the contractors that the work was almost near completion and was up to the specifications.

Kanasro also visited the water supply scheme at village Molvi Hussain Soomro at District Badin and appreciated the quality of work at the site.

He also visited the rehabilitated access road track through the Cash for Work project at the village Ramzan Leghari at District Badin. The community members thanked and appreciated the Sindh government for restoring the infrastructure.

