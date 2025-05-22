Project Exhibition Organised By IUB's Department Of Accounting, Finance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Department of Accounting and Finance at The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) held a Project Exhibition on International Financial Management, highlighting students' innovative ideas in global finance.
Attendees included Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Dean Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Director of Financial Literacy Prof. Dr. Areeba Khan, and Department Chairman Dr. Sohail Saeed. The exhibition displayed student projects emphasising practical applications of international financial concepts.
Prof. Dr. Kamran praised students’ efforts and announced upcoming initiatives to enhance practical training and student capabilities, aiming to prepare them for real-world challenges. Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal encouraged increased participation in such activities to deepen understanding, while Dr. Saeed acknowledged faculty contributions, especially supervising faculty member Adil Hashmi. The event fostered a platform for students to demonstrate and develop their knowledge of global financial management.
