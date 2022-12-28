Project for beautification of Sialkot city under way: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi Wednesday said that the comprehensive project for the beautification of Sialkot city and improve the infrastructure was going on rapidly.

While reviewing ongoing work for the beautification of Kutchery and University Roads he said, the walls on both sides of road leading towards Government College Women University Sialkot were named after brave women of Pakistan and here the pictures of women who had rendered significant services for the country including Mother Nation Fatima Jinnah, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali and Arfa Karim were being hanged.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Rizwan Mehmood and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisal Shahzad were also present.

The DC said that work was going on simultaneously on various projects to improve road infrastructure in the city, tall trees were being planted in all the green belts to beautify the city.