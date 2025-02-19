(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a historic mega project aimed at reviving Multan’s centuries-old heritage.

The city, known as the land of saints, will undergo a massive transformation with the approval of Rs 2.5 billion for the up-gradation of Qila Kuhna Qasim. Under the CM’s directives, Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan has instructed immediate implementation of the Walled City Project to restore Multan’s lost grandeur.

During his visit to Qila Kuhna Qasim, the commissioner was briefed on the project's scope, which was set to be completed in 18 months. With eleven tenders already issued, multiple restoration activities will begin simultaneously. The project also includes relocating government offices from historic sites to facilitate uninterrupted conservation efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that, in addition to structural restoration, a special initiative has been launched to construct a modern Food Street based on a 3D model, with plans to invite international food chains to invest in the city's evolving tourism industry. Meanwhile, centuries-old shrines of revered saints were being carefully renovated to retain their traditional architectural beauty. He emphasized that these shrines were not only the identity of Multan but also a spiritual beacon attracting visitors from around the world.

With this ambitious project, Multan was set to emerge as a leading cultural and tourism destination, blending its rich past with modern development while preserving its spiritual and architectural legacy.