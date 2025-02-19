Project For Revival Of Multan's Centuries-old Heritage To Start Soon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a historic mega project aimed at reviving Multan’s centuries-old heritage.
The city, known as the land of saints, will undergo a massive transformation with the approval of Rs 2.5 billion for the up-gradation of Qila Kuhna Qasim. Under the CM’s directives, Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan has instructed immediate implementation of the Walled City Project to restore Multan’s lost grandeur.
During his visit to Qila Kuhna Qasim, the commissioner was briefed on the project's scope, which was set to be completed in 18 months. With eleven tenders already issued, multiple restoration activities will begin simultaneously. The project also includes relocating government offices from historic sites to facilitate uninterrupted conservation efforts.
Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that, in addition to structural restoration, a special initiative has been launched to construct a modern Food Street based on a 3D model, with plans to invite international food chains to invest in the city's evolving tourism industry. Meanwhile, centuries-old shrines of revered saints were being carefully renovated to retain their traditional architectural beauty. He emphasized that these shrines were not only the identity of Multan but also a spiritual beacon attracting visitors from around the world.
With this ambitious project, Multan was set to emerge as a leading cultural and tourism destination, blending its rich past with modern development while preserving its spiritual and architectural legacy.
Recent Stories
EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX
DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..
CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house
Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU
Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Bar Association hosts tea party to honour district judiciary6 minutes ago
-
PM for removal of barriers of social inequality6 minutes ago
-
Project for revival of Multan's centuries-old heritage to start soon6 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson, CTO discuss crackdown against child beggary6 minutes ago
-
People will foil attempts to derail country from path of progress: Nawaz Sharif16 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive gears up16 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pat tribute to Nawab Yousuf Talpur16 minutes ago
-
PM meets CJP, requests for expeditious disposal of tax matters on merit16 minutes ago
-
Industrial sector vital for economic growth: NAB DG36 minutes ago
-
Police athletes secure 15 medals36 minutes ago
-
Physical tests for recruitment in PERA continue36 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar visits illegal encroachments' areas in city46 minutes ago