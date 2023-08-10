Open Menu

Project Inaugurated To Issue Smart Cards To Contractors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Provincial Secretary Communication, Syed Imtiaz Hussain here Thursday inaugurated a project to issue electronic smart cards to contractors

Provincial Secretary Communication, Syed Imtiaz Hussain here Thursday inaugurated a project to issue electronic smart cards to contractors.

Additional Secretary Communication, Muhammad Riaz, engineers and delegations of contractors association were present on the occasion.

The additional secretary told that contractors that are registered with Pakistan Engineering Council and FBR can apply for the smart cards. He said that cards would be issued to contractors for a period of one year after proper scrutiny.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Communication said that smart cards would facilitate contractors and ensure transparency in the whole system. He said that card would also help identify contractors that are blacklisted besides eliminating chances of corruption.

