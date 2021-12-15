Project initiated to save Peshawar canals from sewerage water

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has hired consultants to block inflow of sewerage water in to the canals of Peshawar and devising an alternative plan for the drainage of sewerage water.

According to official sources of Local Government, the project would cost over PKR 2.55 billion that has been sent to the Federal government for approval.

The project is aimed at saving the canals of Peshawar from polluted sewerage water, the sources said adding Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) would carry out the project.

In this regard services of the consultants have been hired who have completed the survey of 4 canals in the district.

The sources said that the initial cost of the project is also being reviewed while the documents of its cost have been sent to the federal government for approval. PKR 200 million were allocated for the project during the current fiscal year of which PKR 50 million were spent under different heads including consultancy charges.