UrduPoint.com

Project Initiated To Save Peshawar Canals From Sewerage Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:26 PM

Project initiated to save Peshawar canals from sewerage water

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has hired consultants to block inflow of sewerage water in to the canals of Peshawar and devising an alternative plan for the drainage of sewerage water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has hired consultants to block inflow of sewerage water in to the canals of Peshawar and devising an alternative plan for the drainage of sewerage water.

According to official sources of Local Government, the project would cost over PKR 2.55 billion that has been sent to the Federal government for approval.

The project is aimed at saving the canals of Peshawar from polluted sewerage water, the sources said adding Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) would carry out the project.

In this regard services of the consultants have been hired who have completed the survey of 4 canals in the district.

The sources said that the initial cost of the project is also being reviewed while the documents of its cost have been sent to the federal government for approval. PKR 200 million were allocated for the project during the current fiscal year of which PKR 50 million were spent under different heads including consultancy charges.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Pakistani Rupee From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him ..

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him from captaincy of white-ball ..

23 minutes ago
 Xi Aware of Russia's Proposal on Security Guarante ..

Xi Aware of Russia's Proposal on Security Guarantees - Moscow

12 seconds ago
 Putin, Xi Seek to Increasing Share of National Cur ..

Putin, Xi Seek to Increasing Share of National Currencies in Bilateral Trade - U ..

13 seconds ago
 Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi c ..

Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

15 seconds ago
 Malan surpass Babar to become No. 1 batsman

Malan surpass Babar to become No. 1 batsman

8 minutes ago
 Pope prays for Haiti after dozens killed in gas tr ..

Pope prays for Haiti after dozens killed in gas truck blast

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.