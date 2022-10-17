Project initiated to supply water from Tarbela Dam to Islamabad: NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :A project for supplying water from Tarbela Dam Reservoir to Islamabad has been started, State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju told the National Assembly on Monday.

The State Minister while responding to the supplementary question of Senator Shamim Ara Panhwar said that the project had been assigned to the government owned entity M/s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode as per approval of the Federal Cabinet.

The project is expected to be completed in a period of about four years and initially updating of feasibility studies/preliminary design will be under taken.The cost will be firmed up once the design, pipeline alignment are finalized by FWO being an EPC contract.

However, budget allocation for feasibility studies/design was yet to be made for EPC contract. The PC-I and position paper has been submitted for approval of the competent forum, he maintained.