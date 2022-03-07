UrduPoint.com

Project Launched To Create Awareness About Legislative Framework Regarding Honour Killings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Project launched to create awareness about legislative framework regarding honour killings

Building on its previous 2019 campaign, the European Union Delegation to Pakistan in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice and the social enterprise Beti on Monday launched 'TimeForRealHonour' phase II programme to create awareness around the existing legislative framework regarding honour-based killings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Building on its previous 2019 campaign, the European Union Delegation to Pakistan in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice and the social enterprise Beti on Monday launched 'TimeForRealHonour' phase II programme to create awareness around the existing legislative framework regarding honour-based killings.

Under the TimeForRealHonour phase II partnership, Beti organization developed a toolkit for the police officers as the first respondents holding training sessions for them in Karachi and Islamabad.

The toolkit provides comprehensive information for the first responders and duty bearers within police and other criminal justice actors such as the judiciary and the parliamentarians.

It also explains the legal framework and specific provisions which make honour killings a criminal offence. The toolkit reflects on the context in which honour killings take place and which makes it challenging to implement the law. Most importantly, it defines the roles of all officials and stakeholders and elaborates their responsibilities according to the Pakistani law and the international obligations.

The project was supported in parallel by a robust digital media campaign that was very well received.

Monday's concluding event also marks the International Women's Day, celebrated globally on 8th March each year. Time for the honoor project also reflects on the commitment of the European Union, the Law Ministry and organization Beti to the safety for all women and girls in Pakistan.

Addressing the programme concluding event at the National Police academy Islamabad, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said, "Violence against women in any form including killing in the name of honour should never be acceptable. Protection of the rights of women and the physical security of all individuals, regardless of their gender, religion or social status will ensure healthier and progressive societies. Complete implementation of the existing laws reflecting international legal obligations is the need of the hour to end existing impunity against honour killing."Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Barrister Maleeka Bokhari reiterated the role of PTI-led government in ensuring safety for women and stressed that under the leadership of the current government, "nobody is above the law."She said, "To protect the lives of women and girls who were murdered, brutally murdered in the false pretext of honour is an important priority of the PTI government."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police European Union Enterprise March Criminals Women 2019 Media Event All Government

Recent Stories

Medvedev stays ATP No.1 but no longer flies a flag ..

Medvedev stays ATP No.1 but no longer flies a flag

22 seconds ago
 Chief Minister gratitude Mailsi people for success ..

Chief Minister gratitude Mailsi people for successful public meeting

24 seconds ago
 Macron condemns Putin's 'moral cynicism' over Ukra ..

Macron condemns Putin's 'moral cynicism' over Ukraine corridor

26 seconds ago
 CM GB grieves death of former President

CM GB grieves death of former President

29 seconds ago
 UNICEF lauds WSSP for successful WASH project in P ..

UNICEF lauds WSSP for successful WASH project in Peshawar

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowlers prove lethal for visitors on day ..

Pakistan bowlers prove lethal for visitors on day four

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>