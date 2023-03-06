Project launched to empower KP youth financially, counter violent extremism

UrduPoint.com

March 06, 2023

In a bid to empower youth of Swat and Chitral financially and to prevent the surge of terrorism in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center for Excellence on countering violent extremism, the Hashoo Foundation, Akhuwat, and the Universities of Swat and Chitral signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):In a bid to empower youth of Swat and Chitral financially and to prevent the surge of terrorism in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center for Excellence on countering violent extremism, the Hashoo Foundation, Akhuwat, and the Universities of Swat and Chitral signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

The signed memorandum under the vision of a community driven approach as per the 'Da Kali Ranrha' (Village Light) project would focus on promoting entrepreneurship and reducing poverty among the youth of Chitral and Swat.

For this matter, a signing ceremony took place at the department of higher education archives and libraries. The ceremony was attended by several notable individuals, including the provincial Secretary for Higher Education Dawood Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of KP Center for excellence on countering violent extremism Dr.

Ayaz Khan, Senior Advisor Hashoo Foundation Dr. Ihasanullah Mir, Director Hashoo Foundation Khalida, and others.

Under the project, many households in the identified villages of Chitral and Swat would be given loans to set up their own indigenous business startups. The project would benefit around 2,000 youths, both male and female.

In addition, the universities of Swat and Chitral would impart training facilities to facilitate the process; while the Hashoo Foundation would conduct skill needs assessments, technical assessments, and mentoring for at least three years.

The project is a pilot initiative in the Malakand valley and is expected to have a significant impact on the youth of the region by promoting entrepreneurship and reducing poverty, ultimately helping to prevent and counter violent extremism.

