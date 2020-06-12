UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Project Launched To Make Residual Of Paddy Crop Usefull

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:16 PM

Project launched to make residual of paddy crop usefull

Punjab government has launched a project to make the residual of paddy crop useful through the latest machinery. Earlier, farmers burnt residual of paddy crop which caused smog and environment pollution, said agriculture department spokesperson here on Friday

In this regard, Punjab Agriculture Department has started receiving application forms for providing Pak Seeder/Happy Seeder & Rice Straw Chopper and Shredder machines to farmers on 80 percent discount rates. The machines will be given to farmers in the following districts--- Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Bahawalnagr and Okara, he said.

The farmer owner of a 65 horse power tractor can apply for the machinery.

He said that farmers would be bound to provide machinery to other farmers on rent for four years.

The farmers will attach a copy of CNIC, registration book, transfer letter, ownership of agri land, and a copy of 'Gardawary' along with stamp paper of Rs 100.The application forms are available at the offices of Agri Engineer (field) and Agriculture Officer (extension) of respective districts. The forms can also be downloaded from website www.agripunjab.gov.pk or www.field.agri.punjab.gov.pkApplication can be submitted by June 30. For further information, farmers can call at landline number 042-9920005,spokesman added.

