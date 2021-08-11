UrduPoint.com

Project Management Implementation Unit Meets

Wed 11th August 2021

Project Management Implementation Unit meets

A meeting of Project Management Implementation Unit under "Regional Economic Growth Strategy" for establishment of surgical city in Sialkot and transfer of tannery units in Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) was held in Commissioner office Gujranwala under the chairmanship of Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman

A meeting of Project Management Implementation Unit under "Regional Economic Growth Strategy" for establishment of surgical city in Sialkot and transfer of tannery units in Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) was held in Commissioner office Gujranwala under the chairmanship of Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, officials of Sialkot Tannery Zone Association and Surgical Goods Associations, Director Development/Deputy Project Director Rao Muhammad Taslim and other concerned officers.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman said that efforts would be intensified to make the Special Tannery Zone (STZ) in Sialkot operational soon and finalize the selection of suitable site for Surgical City in consultation with stakeholders, so that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regarding a significant increase in the country's exports could be achieved.

He said that all institutions of the Federal, provincial and local governments were working hard to provide all possible facilities to industrialists and exporters who were earning valuable foreign exchange and to resolve their problems.

The Commissioner said the provision of conducive environment to the exporters for economic and industrial development in the three districts of Gujranwala Division (Sialkot, Gujarat and Gujranwala) under Regional Economic Growth Strategy was top priority of the government.

For that a decision was being taken expeditiously in consultation with all stakeholders, he said.

During a briefing to the meeting about Sialkot Tannery Zone, it was informed that leather products from Sialkot were generating valuable foreign exchange of 500 million Dollars annually and all the infrastructure in the 400 acre land for the Special Tannery Zone (STZ) had been completed.

In addition, allotment of plots to 550 tannery owners has been completed and possession letters have been issued to 470.

The Commissioner stressed the need for making the STZ operational soon, saying that a time frame should be given to the tannery owners so that they could shift their factories.

He said the infrastructure of factories could be completed till the treatment plant becomes operational.

He directed Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and Director Development Rao Muhammad Taslim for the construction and rehabilitation of road to connect with Special Tannery Zone (SEZ) and to resolve the issues with Gepco for setting up of grid station.

In a briefing given by the Surgical Goods Association, it was stated that more than 95% of surgical instruments are manufactured in Sialkot and urged that steps are urgently needed to significantly increase the export of 400 million dollars.

The Commissioner Gujranwala assured that all institutions would work together to ensure the bestsolution to ensure a significant increase in exports of surgical goods.

